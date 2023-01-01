UrduPoint.com

Kaira Criticizes Imran Khan For Creating Chaos In Country

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Kaira criticizes Imran Khan for creating chaos in country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the PTI chairman was spreading chaos in the country through baseless statements.

Talking to a private media channel Kaira dismissed rumors of Pakistan's bankruptcy and assured that the economic situation was expected to improve in 'a few weeks' time'.

Kaira claimed that Imran's government was responsible for the present economic crisis in the country and urged PTI chief to play his constitutional role by staying in assemblies and remaining part of the political process.

Talking about the recent disagreements between the MQM and PDM, Qamar Zaman said that such conflicts commonly develop in coalition governments and that the MQM has a few grievances that might be settled very soon.

Talking about the postponement of local body elections in Islamabad, he said, "With all due respect to the court, carrying out the Islamabad High Court's decision to conduct local body elections within 12 to 14 hours was almost impossible."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Local Body Elections Qamar Zaman Kaira Azad Jammu And Kashmir Islamabad High Court Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

4 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

4 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

5 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

7 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.