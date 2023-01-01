Kaira criticizes Imran Khan for creating chaos in country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the PTI chairman was spreading chaos in the country through baseless statements.

Talking to a private media channel Kaira dismissed rumors of Pakistan's bankruptcy and assured that the economic situation was expected to improve in 'a few weeks' time'.

Kaira claimed that Imran's government was responsible for the present economic crisis in the country and urged PTI chief to play his constitutional role by staying in assemblies and remaining part of the political process.

Talking about the recent disagreements between the MQM and PDM, Qamar Zaman said that such conflicts commonly develop in coalition governments and that the MQM has a few grievances that might be settled very soon.

Talking about the postponement of local body elections in Islamabad, he said, "With all due respect to the court, carrying out the Islamabad High Court's decision to conduct local body elections within 12 to 14 hours was almost impossible."