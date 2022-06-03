UrduPoint.com

Kaira Criticizes Imran Khan's Behavior With Opponent Political Figures

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Kaira criticizes Imran Khan's behavior with opponent political figures

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that former premier Imran Khan has had the same attitude since 2013 and didn't want to change his behavior with opponent political figures.

Addressing at the press conference, Kaira said that Imran Khan was neither showing flexibility in his attitude nor paying respect to others.

"Imran Khan is constantly pressurizing the national institutions and has started the blame game," Kaira added.

Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi also strongly rejected the statement of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the division of the country. He said that now the former Prime Minister had taken political asylum in Peshawar. "Imran Khan always thinks of himself as Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto but he does not have that intellect nor vision," Faisal concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Qamar Zaman Kaira Same Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

2 hours ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

3 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

3 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.