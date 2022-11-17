Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday criticized Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf Imran Khan for adopting an "unethical way" for selling the Toshakhana gifts in the market.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan should provide documents and clarifying his position regarding Toshakhana gifts.

In reply to a question about Zardari's Toshakhana issue, he said the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari never concealed the facts from public about the Toshakhana gifts but Imran Khan had played a "negative role in this regard".

He suggested Imran Khan to provide evidence of the amount received by him after selling Toshakhana gifts in the market.