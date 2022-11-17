UrduPoint.com

Kaira Criticizes PTI For Adopting "unethical Ways" For Selling Toshakhana Gifts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday criticized Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf Imran Khan for adopting an "unethical way" for selling the Toshakhana gifts in the market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday criticized Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf Imran Khan for adopting an "unethical way" for selling the Toshakhana gifts in the market.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan should provide documents and clarifying his position regarding Toshakhana gifts.

In reply to a question about Zardari's Toshakhana issue, he said the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari never concealed the facts from public about the Toshakhana gifts but Imran Khan had played a "negative role in this regard".

He suggested Imran Khan to provide evidence of the amount received by him after selling Toshakhana gifts in the market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Market From

Recent Stories

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

27 seconds ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

29 seconds ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

31 seconds ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

34 seconds ago
 DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

25 minutes ago
 US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on ..

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on Tanker Off Coast of Oman - Sul ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.