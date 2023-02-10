Kaira expresses deep sorrow and grief with Turkish people over earthquake losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Friday visited the Turkish Embassy and expressed his deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the recent earthquake which resulted in the loss of human lives and property.

In a condolence book placed in the Turkish Embassy, he wrote that the entire Pakistani nation and government are with the Turkish brothers and sisters in these hard times. Both countries have always stood by each other in every hour of difficulty, he said.

He wrote that the Pakistani nation cannot forget the help of its Turkish brothers after the recent floods and the 2005 earthquake.