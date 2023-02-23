Kaira expresses solidarity with Kashmiri Women in their committment for justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday while condemning the brutality of Indian-occupied forces said February 23 was a dark day in the history of Kashmir and they would fail to suppress the Kashmiri Women fighting for justice.

He said that in 1991 the Indian forces killed more than 100 women in mass abuse in the Indian illegally occupied forces (IIOJK) adding that 32 years ago this heinous incident took place in Kannan and Poshpura, said a press release.

He said that this day is a dark day in the history of Kashmir, so now every year the citizen of IIOJK mark "Kashmiri Women's Resistance" day on February 23.

The Indian forces had done this vigorous act to crush Kashmiris' commitment but till today the nefarious powers failed to suppress the Kashmiri women.

The Adviser said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris' Hurriyat movement despite brutality and humanity.

The Indian occupation forces will have to account for their war crimes one day, Qamar Zaman Kaira assured.

The people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed their solidarity with their Kashmiri daughters and sisters, Qamar Zaman Kaira added.