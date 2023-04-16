UrduPoint.com

Kaira Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Published April 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed regret over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in the accident.

Adviser to the Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and regrets to the family of the deceased.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a practical scholar and a good person, he said.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor performed his duties as the Minister of Religious Affairs with great effort, sincerity and honesty.

May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous, and give patience to the bereaved family (Ameen), Qamar Zaman Kaira added.

