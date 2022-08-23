Kaira felicitates GB students for securing top positions in Matric exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday felicitated the students who secured top positions in Matriculation exams.

"Gilgit Baltistan is the land of industrious people who are significantly contributing towards progress of the country," he said in a meeting with the students of GB.

Commenting on the girl's education in the North of Pakistan, he said Gilgit Baltistan had its own unique position in terms of girl's education as the area paid special attention to girl's education that was really commendable.

He assured the students of government's full support for higher studies in the GB and prayed that Almighty Allah bless all the students of Pakistan in every walk of the life.