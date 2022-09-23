UrduPoint.com

Kaira For Comprehensive Social Movement To Contain Rising Social Hatred, Division

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that Pakistan needed a comprehensive social movement to bring change in behaviors to contain hatred and division rising in the society

Inaugurating the Pakistan Peace Festival at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), he said that Pakistan got its freedom decades ago, but still the country was divided into different classes, races, tribes and with a popular perception of the masses to maintain their identity as a feudal society.

"We are not ready to listen the different opinions of various school of thoughts including political, religious and social minds.

Instead of uniting the nation, social media is unfortunately being used to further divide the people," Kaira pointed out.

The advisor said Pakistan had all the institutions and laws of democracy, but the attitude of the society as a whole seemed to be undemocratic.

" It is necessary to promote character-based democratic process instead of influence-based to maintain an atmosphere of peace and tolerance in the society," he suggested.

Talking about possible suggestions and solutions to bring peace and tolerance in the society, the advisor said the process of character building through social movements should be accelerated, aimed to achieve national cohesion and harmony.

More Stories From Pakistan

