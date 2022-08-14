Kaira greets nation on 75th Independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday shared his greetings with the nation on the Independence Day expressing the resolve to work for the betterment of the country.

In his message on the occasion of diamond jubilee of Pakistan, he said during the past 75 years the country had seen different phases and ups and downs.

He said the state should play the role of a mother where citizens of every race and religion feel safe. Instead of defeating each other, everyone should learn from their mistakes and work hard to make Pakistan a progressive country.