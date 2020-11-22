Kaira grieved at death of Nawaz Sharif 's mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has expressed his deep grief over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

In his condolence message issued here on Sunday, he said that the PPP was with the Sharif family in these moments of sorrow.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.