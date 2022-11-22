UrduPoint.com

Kaira Hails Best Services Of Minhas For Humanity

Published November 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Tuesday hailed the best services of Qamar Minhas for humanity.

He was addressing at a ceremony in the honor of Qamar Minhas for receiving a top civil awards from Hong Kong government for serving the humanity.

The event was organized by Rawalpindi Union of Journalist and Sweet Home at National Press Club.

Kaira also appreciated the efforts, and services of Zamurd Khan for the humanity.

He said that about Qamar Minhas, Zamurd Khan had informed him in detail. He had heard about the services of the Pakistani community in Europe and America, he said and added, it is an honor to hear about community service in the different parts of the globe.

Everyone serves his community, but serving everyone is a matter of honor. It is a matter of pride for the entire country to receive the highest civil award for this service, the Advisor expressed.

