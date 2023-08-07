Open Menu

Kaira Inaugurates Syed Ali Geelani's Corner At National Monument Museum

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday inaugurated Hurriyat Leader Shaheed Syed Ali Geelani's corner at National Monument Museum here to pay tribute to his struggle for independence from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Talking to media, the Adviser acknowledged Shaheed Syed Ali Geelani's contribution and services for the Kashmir cause and termed him a great Kashmiri leader.

He said the inauguration of the corner would provide an opportunity to highlight Geelani's struggle and achievements to apprise the general public regarding the towering stature of the great Hurriyat leader.

He further said that Pakistani people and Kashmiris would never forget the Hurriyat leader and would remember him for the decades to come. He appreciated the efforts of all officials in establishing the corner at the National Monument Museum Islamabad.

The Adviser said that Prime Minister Muhmmad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at all available forums including the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Bilawal Bhutto attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference in India and highlighted its atrocities and barbarism against innocent Kashmiris.

"Pakistan is politically, morally, and diplomatically supporting the Kashmir indigenous movement as the Kashmiri people are rendering supreme sacrifices for decades, " he maintained.

He said all the Pakistani governments had always taken a unified stance over the Kashmir issue.

He urged the international community to take steps to stop India from perpetrating gruesome human rights violations in IIOJK, adding that Kashmiris were awaiting the world commitment to implement the promises made by Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and UNGA resolutions.

Kaira said that Indian troops despite tyranny and force could not weaken the resolve and determination of the Kashmiri people and they had continued their struggle to get the basic right to self-determination.

He said the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute is imperative to establish sustainable peace in the South-Asia region, adding that regional peace is interlinked with the settlement of Kashmir Issue.

"Kashmiri sisters, brothers, mothers and children have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the noble cause of freedom," the adviser added.

He said that Kashmir is the jugular vein and integral part of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Hurriyat Leader Allam Muhammad Safi said that India was trying to sabotage the Shaheed Syed Ali Geelani's struggle but it would not achieve success in its nefarious motives. He said that the Kashmir issue should be settled as per the UN resolutions of the Security Council.

