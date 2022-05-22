Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira wrote a letter to Amnesty International, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch New York and Human Rights Watch Pakistan regarding illegal trial of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira wrote a letter to Amnesty International, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch New York and Human Rights Watch Pakistan regarding illegal trial of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

Qamar Zaman Kaira wrote in his letter that Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was indicted on May 19, 2022 on fictitious grounds for gross violation of human rights and fundamental rights, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

"Yasin Malik has been constantly fighting against atrocities like extrajudicial killings, rape of women, etc. committed by the Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)", he added.

He mentioned in his letter that Yasin Malik faced a fake trial by the Indian authorities where he was illegally charged.

Every state institution of so-called secular India today was following the unfortunate ideology of RSS in the form of Hindutva.

He said that the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs strongly condemned the grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K and urged the international community and human rights organizations, particularly Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, to take practical steps to stop India from carrying out this unjustified and unilateral trail against Yasin Malik.

"The issue of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's illegal trial should be highlighted in national and international forums so that justice can be done to the innocent Kashmiri leader and the serious atrocities committed by India in IIOJ&K to the international community" he added in his letter.