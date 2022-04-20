Kaira receives briefing on ministry functioning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday assumed his charge and received a briefing on the functioning of the ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need to work as a team to improve the performance of the ministry.

Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira arrived at the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and took over the responsibilities of the ministry, said a press release.

Kaira said that in order to increase the improve the efficiency of the employees and the officials of the ministry, innovative steps will be taken.

Secretary and other officials of the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan welcomed the Advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meeting of Secretary and other officers of the Ministry with Advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit-BaltistanQamar Zaman Kaira will play an important role in the development of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.