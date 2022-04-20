UrduPoint.com

Kaira Receives Briefing On Ministry Functioning

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Kaira receives briefing on ministry functioning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday assumed his charge and received a briefing on the functioning of the ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need to work as a team to improve the performance of the ministry.

Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira arrived at the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and took over the responsibilities of the ministry, said a press release.

Kaira said that in order to increase the improve the efficiency of the employees and the officials of the ministry, innovative steps will be taken.

Secretary and other officials of the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan welcomed the Advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meeting of Secretary and other officers of the Ministry with Advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit-BaltistanQamar Zaman Kaira will play an important role in the development of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

39 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

54 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

2 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

3 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.