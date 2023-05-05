(@Abdulla99267510)

The Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs clarifies that the Foreign Minister has not gone for bilateral talks with India but to represent Pakistan at an important regional forum.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has strongly rejected the criticism by certain elements on the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Goa, India to attend the SCO meeting.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today,he clarified that the Foreign Minister has not gone for bilateral talks with India but to represent Pakistan at an important regional forum.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has fully represented Pakistan at the SCO forum and held meetings on the sidelines with the foreign ministers of friendly countries.

Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has forcefully presented the case of Kashmiris at the international level. He regretted that the PTI is pursuing a particular agenda against the national interests.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan has asked the member countries of G20 not to attend its meeting scheduled in Srinagar as it is a disputed territory.