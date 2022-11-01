Kaira says PTI should shun politics of agitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday that the government was ready to hold unconditional talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and there was always space for dialogue in politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI cannot pressurize the government through long march adding that the PTI should shun the politics of agitation and stubborn attitude to fulfill its unconstitutional demands.

To a question about early elections as demanded by PTI chief, he said the government will complete its tenure and hold the general election next year.

After losing the power, he said PTI leaders have started campaign against the state institutions.

He said the government would ensure taking steps that would protect the democratic and constitutional system of the country.

Kaira said Imran Khan has allowed lodging protest demonstrations as per the law of the country and warned that no one is allowed to damage property during protests.