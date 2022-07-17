UrduPoint.com

Kaira Sees Win-win Situation For Coalition Government In By-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Kaira sees win-win situation for coalition government in by-election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said a win-win situation was expected for the coalition government in Punjab Assembly by-elections being held on Sunday.

The government would become more stronger and stable after the elections, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was not violating the Constitution like the former rulers who had run the election campaign of their party candidates while not leaving the offices.

It was unconstitutional for an adviser, minister or any other government functionary to address the election meetings, he added.

He mentioned that Yousaf Raza Gillani, despite not being an MNA, was not addressing any public gathering and instead meeting people at home.

Replying to a question, he said Hassan Murtaza being a provincial minister, and he himself as an adviser were not running any election campaign because it was not justified.

Furthermore, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party was fully supporting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates against their PTI rivals in the by-elections.

He said they were fully confident that their alliance would have comfortable strength after the by-polls to run the government smoothly.

PTI leader Imran Khan's narrative on conspiracy had been rejected, he added.

