Open Menu

Kaira Stresses Electoral Reforms With Consultation Of All Political Parties

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Kaira stresses electoral reforms with consultation of all political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday stressed for legislate on election reforms soon after completing a comprehensive consultations with all political parties as any democratic system, without the sanctity of a ballot box could not deliver.

"It is a symbol of a vibrant democracy to move forward only after consultations and discussions", he said while talking to a Private news channel.

Replying a question, he said a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister, adding, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started consultations with allied parties on the selection of interim setup.

He said that the prime minister would consult with the opposition leader after deliberations with coalition partners.

To another question , he replied that the government will hand over the reins to the interim rulers next month, before the completion of the assembly's tenure.

To another question, he said the election reforms could be completed in a few days and that the election commission had started the process based on the old census as delay election will further disturb the matters.

He also expressed confidence that his party is fully prepared for the election campaign and win the general elections with majority seats.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Qamar Zaman Kaira All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

43 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

53 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

3 hours ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

3 hours ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

4 hours ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan