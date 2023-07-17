Kaira stresses electoral reforms with consultation of all political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday stressed for legislate on election reforms soon after completing a comprehensive consultations with all political parties as any democratic system, without the sanctity of a ballot box could not deliver.

"It is a symbol of a vibrant democracy to move forward only after consultations and discussions", he said while talking to a Private news channel.

Replying a question, he said a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister, adding, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started consultations with allied parties on the selection of interim setup.

He said that the prime minister would consult with the opposition leader after deliberations with coalition partners.

To another question , he replied that the government will hand over the reins to the interim rulers next month, before the completion of the assembly's tenure.

To another question, he said the election reforms could be completed in a few days and that the election commission had started the process based on the old census as delay election will further disturb the matters.

He also expressed confidence that his party is fully prepared for the election campaign and win the general elections with majority seats.