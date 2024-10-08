Open Menu

Kaira Urges CM KPK To Avoid Spreading Hate Speech, Chaos

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Kaira urges CM KPK to avoid spreading hate speech, chaos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday urged the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

to avoid spreading hate speech and chaos in the country. The PTI leader should desist from creating rift among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and the Punjab through public meeting and rallies, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Ali Amin Gandapur’s politics is harmful for the country, he said adding that the PTI founder should not create deadlock like situation with the government. The PTI leaders should change stubborn attitude and come forward for talks to resolve the political issues, he said. In reply to a question, he said dialogue is the only way to address the political issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party TV From Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

9 minutes ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

9 minutes ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

9 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

13 minutes ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

24 minutes ago
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

24 minutes ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

24 minutes ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

46 minutes ago
 DG RDA launches new property transfer system to fa ..

DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens

46 minutes ago
 Romina for working together with provinces to tack ..

Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges

46 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wa ..

Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan