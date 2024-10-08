Kaira urges CM KPK to avoid spreading hate speech, chaos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday urged the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

to avoid spreading hate speech and chaos in the country. The PTI leader should desist from creating rift among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and the Punjab through public meeting and rallies, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Ali Amin Gandapur’s politics is harmful for the country, he said adding that the PTI founder should not create deadlock like situation with the government. The PTI leaders should change stubborn attitude and come forward for talks to resolve the political issues, he said. In reply to a question, he said dialogue is the only way to address the political issues.