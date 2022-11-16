Kaira urges for collective efforts to pull country out of crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday urged that collective efforts were necessary along with unity among all stakeholders to bring out the country from economic and other crisis.

Addressing a press conference, he said that country was facing many challenges and it was the need of the hour that all political parties and stakeholders should come forward to address public issues.

He said that the former prime minister Imran Khan did not fulfill any promises with the masses he had made during his election campaign and during his democratic tenure.

Kaira said there was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab but so far the First Investigation Report (FIR) of attack on Chairman PTI in Wazirabad during long march was not registered, "he and his party workers are blaming the state institutions which is not good for the dignity of the country." PTI government had misused the powers of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly during the no confidence motion, he added.

Qamar Zaman Kaira alleged that so far the Chairman PTI took the U-Turns on every narrative including foreign conspiracy, and the appointment of new Army Chief.

"All political parties have strongly condemned the attack on Imran Khan and thanked that his life is safe and the culprit is arrested." National economic policy, foreign policy, political situation and freedom of media and expression were badly effected during the government of PTI in last three and half years, he said.

After one year Imran Khan shared the details about Tosha Khana and record of all gifts with court but after all he was found guilty in this case as he sold the precious gifts on cheaper prices through his friends in the market of Dubai which was a very shameful act and a question mark on the dignity of the country.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan did not share the record of his income tax with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Qmar Zaman Kaira also requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto action and clear their position on the press conference of PTI leaders held today where they were showing no confidence on the judicial system of the country.

He said that the Chairman PTI was misusing and misleading the youth of the country and they would make him accountable one day.