Kaira urges people to save natural resources for prosperity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday urged the people to save natural resources for the prosperity of Pakistan.

Talking to a private channel, he said the whole nation should play the role of responsible citizens and adopt ways benefiting every part of the province. He said, closing shops by eight and a half and wedding halls before 10:00 pm, would address energy issues besides precious time.

It was the culture of our people to go late to purchase routine products for their house, he observed. We should change this culture and old habits in the larger interest of Pakistan, he said.

To a question about reducing the size of cabinet members to save national money, he said, we will favor every step benefiting the people of this country.

Commenting on the reducing graph of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the leaders of Imran's party had been using derogatory remarks against the national institutions and women of rival parties. He said that PTI leaders had promoted a culture of indecent language in society.

The popularity graph of PTI had declined due to uncivilized language and culture, he stated.