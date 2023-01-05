Kaira urges UN to ensure true implementation of self-determination resolution for Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir's Right to Self-Determination Day, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged the United Nations to ensure the implementation of its resolutions passed for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

In a message in connection with the Day, he said that thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for the great cause.

Kaira said, "Today, apart from implementing the resolutions of the United Nations, India is flouting human rights in the occupied valley", adding not a day passes in Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) when innocent Kashmiri youths were not martyred.

He said that India was pursuing Israeli-style policies in IIOJK and changing the demography of the occupied valley under the illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019, to reduce the proportion of the Muslim population in the region.

He said that India was trying to achieve its nefarious goals through extrajudicial killings and genocide of Kashmiris.

The adviser on Kashmir Affairs said that all these actions of India were in open violation not only of the United Nations but also of all international laws and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

He urged the UN and the international community to take immediate steps for preventing Indian state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir and fulfill their responsibilities to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Qamar said that he will continue to raise his voice for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination and will not back down even an inch from their support.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were fighting for the rights of Kashmiris at all world forums, citing that as the reason behind the protest against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in India.

The series of fighting on the forums will continue until the full implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council for the right of Kashmiris to self-determination, he assured.