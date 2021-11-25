Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and former minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and extended condolence on the death of his brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and former minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and extended condolence on the death of his brother.

In a meeting with the interior minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed grief over the passing away of his elder brother.

The former minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of high rank in Jannah.