(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday reiterated the government's resolve for exposing Indian aggression and cruelties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday reiterated the government's resolve for exposing Indian aggression and cruelties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international fora.

Inaugurating the All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir issue titled "The Way Forward" in Islamabad, he said the entire Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for getting liberation from Indian clutches.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also paid rich tribute to the spirit of Kashmiri leadership of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for its consistent struggle for achieving their inalienable right-to-self-determination Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that India had judicially assassinated Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru.

"India is trying to bring a Hindu Chief Minister by changing the proportion of the population," he added.

The President of Azad Kashmir said that India was persecuting the minorities inside its country.

He said that the situation was not normal in Jammu and Kashmir under the illegal occupation of India.

Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas expressed the determination to stand by Kashmiri brothers.

He said that the verdict of the court on Yasin Malik was a violation of international law, which spoke volumes of ineffectiveness of the UN.

Sardar Tanveer said that the conviction of Yasin Malik by an Indian court was a question mark for international human rights organizations.

Kashmiris were burying their martyrs under the green crescent flag, he added.

Former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the sacrifices made in Kashmir were unforgettable.

Indian oppression could not dampen the spirit of independence of Kashmiris, he said.

Former PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi underlined the need to work out a plan of action on the Kashmir issue.

Additional Foreign Secretary Mumtaz Zehra said that the number of forces was being increased to suppress the voice of Kashmiris and India was pretending to the world that the situation in Occupied Kashmir had returned to normal.

"Change in population is a violation of international law. We rejected the report of the zoning commission on Occupied Kashmir," she said.

Mumtaz said Yasin Malik was punished illegally, India could not suppress Kashmiris by force.

Kashmiri leaders including Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Sardar Yaqub, former Opposition Leader Chaudhry Yasin, former President Raja Zulqarnain Khan, Former Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Mirza Shafiq Jral, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim and Hurriyat leaders and political dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Smd-Abs