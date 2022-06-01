UrduPoint.com

Kaira Vows To Expose Indian Aggression, Cruelties In IIOJK At Int'l Fora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Kaira vows to expose Indian aggression, cruelties in IIOJK at Int'l fora

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday reiterated the government's resolve for exposing Indian aggression and cruelties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday reiterated the government's resolve for exposing Indian aggression and cruelties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international fora.

Inaugurating the All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir issue titled "The Way Forward" in Islamabad, he said the entire Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for getting liberation from Indian clutches.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also paid rich tribute to the spirit of Kashmiri leadership of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for its consistent struggle for achieving their inalienable right-to-self-determination Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that India had judicially assassinated Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru.

"India is trying to bring a Hindu Chief Minister by changing the proportion of the population," he added.

The President of Azad Kashmir said that India was persecuting the minorities inside its country.

He said that the situation was not normal in Jammu and Kashmir under the illegal occupation of India.

Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas expressed the determination to stand by Kashmiri brothers.

He said that the verdict of the court on Yasin Malik was a violation of international law, which spoke volumes of ineffectiveness of the UN.

Sardar Tanveer said that the conviction of Yasin Malik by an Indian court was a question mark for international human rights organizations.

Kashmiris were burying their martyrs under the green crescent flag, he added.

Former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the sacrifices made in Kashmir were unforgettable.

Indian oppression could not dampen the spirit of independence of Kashmiris, he said.

Former PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi underlined the need to work out a plan of action on the Kashmir issue.

Additional Foreign Secretary Mumtaz Zehra said that the number of forces was being increased to suppress the voice of Kashmiris and India was pretending to the world that the situation in Occupied Kashmir had returned to normal.

"Change in population is a violation of international law. We rejected the report of the zoning commission on Occupied Kashmir," she said.

Mumtaz said Yasin Malik was punished illegally, India could not suppress Kashmiris by force.

Kashmiri leaders including Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Sardar Yaqub, former Opposition Leader Chaudhry Yasin, former President Raja Zulqarnain Khan, Former Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Mirza Shafiq Jral, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim and Hurriyat leaders and political dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Smd-Abs

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Chief Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Qamar Zaman Kaira Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Apex court's guidelines awaited to carry forward l ..

Apex court's guidelines awaited to carry forward long march: Imran

2 minutes ago
 National Shooting C'ship from June 10

National Shooting C'ship from June 10

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding ex-go ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding ex-governor Sarfraz Cheem's removal ..

4 minutes ago
 Northern Chad caught between gold rush and armed g ..

Northern Chad caught between gold rush and armed groups

4 minutes ago
 Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traf ..

Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traffic issues

4 minutes ago
 Pak blind archers to feature in two International ..

Pak blind archers to feature in two International championships

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.