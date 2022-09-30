Kaira welcomes IHC decision setting aside conviction of Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield Reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday welcomed the decision of Islamabad High Court setting aside Maryam Nawaz's sentence granted by Accountability Court in Avenfield reference, back in 2018.

He hailed the verdict and called it a 'relief' given to the PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while appearing in a private news channel.

In reply to a question, he said if someone had reservations over the verdict then they have the right to file the appeal against it.