Kaira Welcomes Nawaz, Suggests Holding Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Kaira welcomes Nawaz, suggests holding elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) A senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday welcomed the arrival of Ex-Prime Minister and Chief of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said there is a need to hold general elections across the country to resolve people’s issues.

Free and fair elections are the solution to all problems, he added.

In reply to a question about PML-N's politics, he said burying old politics by senior leader of PML-N, was a good omen.

