(@imziishan)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourning the hearing of a plea filed by PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira seeking permission to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari in jail, directed the law officer to seek instructions from the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and apprise it

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition.

During the proceedings, Superintendent Adiala Jail Adeel Zafar appeared before the court and submitted that only the Chief Commissioner Islamabad was empowered to grant permission for the meeting.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till November 14 and directed the law officer to seek instructions from the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and apprise on the next date of hearing.

Qamar Zaman Kaira through his petition submitted that Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned at the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

He submitted that he moved many applications for meeting with the party leader in jail but the authorities concerned had not granted permission so far. As per law, the visitors could meet with any prisoner, he added. He pleaded with the court to issue necessary directions to the authorities in this regard.