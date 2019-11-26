Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local industry development

Eminent economist Kaiser Bengali has emphasized the need of effective policy making for promotion of local products and industry in order to bring the country out from economy crisis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Eminent economist Kaiser Bengali has emphasized the need of effective policy making for promotion of local products and industry in order to bring the country out from economy crisis.

The interests of local production as well as local industry must be ensured while entering into agreements with other countries of the world, he said.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the workshop organized by the Institute of Science and Technology Development of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Tuesday, the university spokesman informed.

While speaking on the theme of workshop "policy preference for promotion of local industry", Kaiser Bengali termed the sugar industry as synthetic discipline being run for achieving personal goals. According to World Bank report, the sugar industry is responsible for agriculture and economy losses, he added.

Kaiser Bengali was of the view that no interest of local industry or local production is being protected while entering into the agreements with other countries nor effective policies are being formed from government to encourage the local industry of the country.

He said though introduction of technologies are beneficial but it was costly for industrialists because of high prices of machinery and equipments as well as appointments of trained, educated and qualified staff therefore they are reluctant to introduce these advanced methods.

Only those industries could survive in the country, which use the local raw material for production and manufacturing, he said and added that the use of costly raw material would ultimately enhance the rate of products and the same cannot gain placement in the international market.

This was the main reason behind the destruction of numbers of industries of the country, he added.

He was also critical over encouragement of stock exchanges terming it a gamble and said that the country could not be moved towards the path of development by adopting such practices.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili while addressing the participants of the workshop underlined the need of bridging the gap between the industries, government, local persons and the researchers.

The industrial issues could only be settled by the researchers, he said and added that Mehran University has focused eyes for promotion of research activities in order to find solution of the issues of the country. The university also encouraging the innovations and soon the innovation center of the university would introduce some effective products in the market, he informed.

Besides the industrialists, growers and official representatives from Karachi, Kotri, Hyderabad, Matiari and Khairpur Mirs, the workshop was also addressed by the Director Institute of Science and Technology KPK Khalid Khan, Dr. Afat Batool and Dr. Arbela Bhutto of Mehran University, Prof. Ghulam Sarwar Murkand of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs and Prof. Dr. Iqbal Panhwar of University of Sindh Jamshoro.