Kaka Gang Busted, 07 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Kaka gang busted, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have busted Kaka gang involved in the motorcycle theft and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown against outlaws here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Those who were arrested included the leader of the gang Muhammad Asif alias Kaka and Naseer Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of Pirwadhi Police and said that the crackdown against organized and dynamic gangs would continue. The protection of life and property of the citizens is the first responsibility that will be ensured, he added.

