Kakakhel appointed focal person to CM for media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Syed Furqan-ul-Wahab Kakakhel focal person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Social Media has been appointed as focal person to CM for media both print, electronic and social media with immediate effect.

The Provincial Government in a partial modification in a notification dated October, 24, 2018, appointed Furqan Kakakhel as focal person to Chierf Minister for media, said an official notification issued here Monday.