Kakar Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Election As Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
"Congratulations to (Shehbaz Sharif) on being elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan," Kakar wrote on X.
He wished the newly elected prime minister all the best as he embarked on the important journey of leadership.
"May your tenure bring prosperity, progress, and unity to our beloved nation," he remarked.
