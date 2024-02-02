Kakar Launches PM’s Mind Sports Initiative For Schools In Islamabad
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 11:19 AM
The initiative aims to stimulate cognitive development and critical thinking amongst the children. Initially one thousand schools will be equipped with chess boards and scrabble.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launched Prime Minister's Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad today.
The initiative aims to stimulate cognitive development and critical thinking amongst the children. Initially one thousand schools will be equipped with chess boards and scrabble.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed strong determination to promote Mind Sports initiative and do advocacy for it. He emphasized that every school in Pakistan shall have access to Mind Sports.
The Prime Minister said we are a global community and it needs greater coordination and cooperation.
He highlighted sports is an important activity in fostering such cooperation. He said such activities lead people to discipline, making them good scientists, engineers, politicians, and bureaucrats.
In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad said the initiative of Mind Sports would be extended to all public sector schools in Pakistan. He also invited private sector schools to equip themselves with Mind Sports. He said we must achieve the target of equipping one hundred schools with Mind Sports in the Federal capital territory in the first month. He expressed confidence that this number would grow rapidly as the provinces also join it.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM2 minutes ago
-
IIOJK authorities issue avalanche warning for eight districts22 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz expresses grief over loss of lives in IIOJK accidents1 hour ago
-
Murder convict sent to gallows in Hassanabdal1 hour ago
-
Solangi condemns malicious campaign against journalist Ghareeda1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Ethiopia agree for twinning of cities, promote tourist exchange3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to continue supporting global efforts for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan: PM Kakar11 hours ago
-
JUI striving hard to implement better system to achieve speedy progress in Pakistan: Shahwani11 hours ago
-
Govt spending huge amount on PhD scholars: Wali Khan11 hours ago
-
Crackdown against professional beggars; 8 arrested11 hours ago
-
Commissioner Quetta chairs meting to review election arrangements11 hours ago
-
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP12 hours ago