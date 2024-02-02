Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad  

,

The initiative aims to stimulate cognitive development and critical thinking amongst the children. Initially one thousand schools will be equipped with chess boards and scrabble.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launched Prime Minister's Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed strong determination to promote Mind Sports initiative and do advocacy for it. He emphasized that every school in Pakistan shall have access to Mind Sports.

The Prime Minister said we are a global community and it needs greater coordination and cooperation.

He highlighted sports is an important activity in fostering such cooperation. He said such activities lead people to discipline, making them good scientists, engineers, politicians, and bureaucrats.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad said the initiative of Mind Sports would be extended to all public sector schools in Pakistan. He also invited private sector schools to equip themselves with Mind Sports. He said we must achieve the target of equipping one hundred schools with Mind Sports in the Federal capital territory in the first month. He expressed confidence that this number would grow rapidly as the provinces also join it.