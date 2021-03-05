Kakar outrightly rejects horse trading rumors in Balochistan Senate elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Senator elect from Balochistan Manzoor Ahmed Kakar on Friday outrightly rejected the rumors of horse trading being spread by some vested interests regarding the recent Senate election.

In a statement, he said that every party has gotten their seats in senate in proportion to their representation in respective provincial assembly. The ruling party in Balochistan BAP achieved its target of eight senators from the province. Every member polled his/her vote accordingly to their party direction and opposition had won seats according to their strength in the assembly.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has just got one set of Senate from Islamabad but their narrative would not be succeeded. There is no chance of electing chairman from among the PDM parties, adding that the government alliance would bring their own chairman Senate and deputy chairman.

He said we stand upright and will always be abide by the democratic principles in the larger interest of the country.

Manzoor appreciates provincial Election Commission of Balochistan on holding transparent Senate election in free,fair and impartial environment. Kakar said the Balochistan Assembly had played positive role in ensuring the holding of elections in transparent manner and it is a good development for democracy in the country.

Manzoor said he will be working with the federation according to his vision to achieved goals. He is on a mission to serve the province and would contribute in the development of Balochistan. The Balochistan Assembly has elected sincere leadership in Senate election and they would become the voice of Balocistan in federation. The elected representatives of Balochistan would highlight the issues being faced to the province at every forum.