UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kakar Outrightly Rejects Horse Trading Rumors In Balochistan Senate Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:51 PM

Kakar outrightly rejects horse trading rumors in Balochistan Senate elections

Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Senator elect from Balochistan Manzoor Ahmed Kakar on Friday outrightly rejected the rumors of horse trading being spread by some vested interests regarding the recent Senate election

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Senator elect from Balochistan Manzoor Ahmed Kakar on Friday outrightly rejected the rumors of horse trading being spread by some vested interests regarding the recent Senate election.

In a statement, he said that every party has gotten their seats in senate in proportion to their representation in respective provincial assembly. The ruling party in Balochistan BAP achieved its target of eight senators from the province. Every member polled his/her vote accordingly to their party direction and opposition had won seats according to their strength in the assembly.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has just got one set of Senate from Islamabad but their narrative would not be succeeded. There is no chance of electing chairman from among the PDM parties, adding that the government alliance would bring their own chairman Senate and deputy chairman.

He said we stand upright and will always be abide by the democratic principles in the larger interest of the country.

Manzoor appreciates provincial Election Commission of Balochistan on holding transparent Senate election in free,fair and impartial environment. Kakar said the Balochistan Assembly had played positive role in ensuring the holding of elections in transparent manner and it is a good development for democracy in the country.

Manzoor said he will be working with the federation according to his vision to achieved goals. He is on a mission to serve the province and would contribute in the development of Balochistan. The Balochistan Assembly has elected sincere leadership in Senate election and they would become the voice of Balocistan in federation. The elected representatives of Balochistan would highlight the issues being faced to the province at every forum.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Provincial Assembly Alliance From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Merkel's Conservatives Headed for Historic Defeat ..

1 minute ago

DMS at district headquarters hospital Haripur died ..

1 minute ago

ANP delegation reach Kabul to attend Int'l Confere ..

1 minute ago

Romanian film 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn' win ..

1 minute ago

Aurat Azadi March to salute heroism of all women: ..

4 minutes ago

Vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan has alrea ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.