Kakar Posted As Secretary Urban Planning And Development

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:16 PM

Kakar posted as Secretary Urban Planning and Development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Abdul Lateef Kakar BCS/BS-20, Special Secretary Communication and Works has been transferred and posted as Secretary Urban Planning and Development, an official notification issued by the Balochistan Chief Secretary office said on Friday.

Abdul Lateef Kakar is a well- reputed grade 20 officer of Balochistan having great experiences of working in different cities and government departments.

He has served as Deputy Commissioner of Quetta, Kalat and Dera Bugti, Director General food, Director General Public Relations and Commissioner Quetta.

The social circles while hailing his appointment as Secretary Urban Planning and Development said that in view of the growing and scattered population devising concerted strategies, town planning and developing new cities are some of the key responsibilities of the Urban Planning and Development department.

