Kakar Resigns From Senate Seat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kakar resigns from Senate seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday tendered his resignation from his Senate seat.

According to an official notification issued here, the decision has come as a result of his unwavering commitment to maintaining a principled stance of neutrality upon assuming the role of caretaker prime minister.

Kakar's resignation was communicated through a handwritten letter addressed to Senate's Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Chairman, recognizing the significance of Kakar's decision, has graciously accepted it.

As a result, Kakar's seat in the Senate now stands vacant, in accordance with the provisions outlined in Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution.

The resignation takes effect from August 14, 2023, marking a pivotal moment in Pakistan's political landscape. The departure of Kakar, known for his unwavering dedication to principles, underscores the complex interplay between political roles and responsibilities.

