ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Former caretaker Prime Minister and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar strongly criticized India’s aggressive posture, warning that any conflict between Pakistan and India could endanger two billion people in South Asia.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, former caretaker Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir remains principled, said a press release issued on Saturday.

He described the unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as a violation of international law and lambasted India’s growing hostility and accusations by fabricating allegations against Pakistan and pursuing an adventurist agenda.

"India’s dream of aggression against Pakistan is nothing but a fantasy," he remarked, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces—land, air, and naval—are on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any provocation.

He also emphasized that people of Pakistan stand firmly in support of their civil and military leadership.

India has never accepted Pakistan’s progress since its inception, he added.

Addressing the situation in Balochistan, Kakar assured that the people of the province stand with Pakistan’s armed forces, despite threats from armed terrorists.