Kakar strongly condemns Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities against unarmed and innocent Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces.

Addressing the international virtual meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on Thursday, he said the massacre of innocent Palestinians, the illegal settlement of Israelis, and the forced eviction of Palestinians are serious violations of human rights and international law.

Anwar-ul-Haq while representing Pakistan in the International virtual meeting said that the United Nations, the international community, and human rights watchdogs should take serious note of Israeli aggression.

The international community should hold Israel accountable for heinous crimes. It is the moral responsibility of human rights organizations and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) to raise voice for the downtrodden Palestinians.

Pakistan as a nation stands with the Palestinians and will never leave Palestinian alone in just struggle for their freedom, he stressed.

In his remarks at the virtual meeting of the standing committee on economic and sustainable development of APA, he said that the global economy was facing a challenge and the economic situation was deteriorating further due to Covid-19. Innovative strategies were needed to improve the global economy affected by the Covid-19, he further added.

Talking about climate change and its adverse effects, he said that Parliament needs to step up measures for alternative energy resources and green industrialization to counter the threat of climate change and global warming.

The joint steps would have to be taken to stabilize the global economy and achieve sustainable development goals, he added.

While apprising the participants regarding Pakistan's efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, Kakar underlined that the Parliament of Pakistan has adopted SDGs as a national development agenda through the Unified Resolution of 2016. A Parliamentary task force was operating in the National and Provincial Assemblies to ensure Parliamentary oversight of SDGs.

He said Pakistan has launched comprehensive programs to eradicate poverty in the country even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan is also supporting families living below the poverty line. Access to clean energy is crucial to mitigate the effects of Global Warming and alleviate poverty, which requires a concerted effort by the international community.

He further said that the vulnerable countries need financial and technical assistance to shift to green energy for which all countries should play their part.

Considering the effects of climate change, Pakistan is the first country to shift its support to solar energy. The Pakistani Parliament passed the "Pakistan Climate Change Act 2017" and Caucus for Climate Change was established in 2018 in the Senate of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the Parliament has a significant role to play in tackling the challenges and rescuing the people in difficult times. The situation arising out of Covid-19 has made it clear that no country can survive the challenges and difficulties on its own. For economic and regional development, all Parliamentary leaders should take effective steps to achieve sustainable development goals, he intensified.