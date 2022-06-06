UrduPoint.com

Kakar Urges Govt Departments To Resolve Public Issues

Published June 06, 2022

Kakar urges govt departments to resolve public issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman CMIT Abdul Sabur Kakar has said that all government departments need to discharge their responsibilities in an efficient manner to solve the problems of the people.

All possible steps should be taken by all government officials to ensure the provision of public services to alleviate the basic problems of the people and improve their quality of life, he said while presiding over a meeting on development schemes of Quetta Division and provision of public services in the office of Commissioner Quetta Division here Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Chaman Yasir Baazi, Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah, Divisional Director Development, Divisional Director Health, Divisional Director Education besides officials of WASA, CASICO, Metropolitan, Traffic and other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The Chairman CMIT said that serious steps need to be taken on the issue of water scarcity in Quetta city as at present, the citizens of Quetta are facing severe water crisis due to declining water level and drought.

He directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure the supply of water to the citizens in all cases. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to take all possible steps for monitoring of development schemes related to education, health facilities and water supply in their respective districts.

He demanded a report from the concerned departments and directed to expedite the work on the projects under Chaman Master Plan and Quetta Package.

He said that the district administration and the concerned departments should provide facilities to the people by taking all possible steps for health and sanitation in the interest of the people. "Negligence in the provision of public services will not be tolerated in any circumstances," he also added.

