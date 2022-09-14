LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A disaster risk reduction (DRR) repository, working in Pakistan under the United Nations, has announced reaching out to affected people in the flood-devastated areas of the country.

The announcement coincided with the recent visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the worst-affected regions of Pakistan.

A spokesperson for UN KAKHTAH Repository Dr. Alex Jayawardene said in a statement, shared with APP on Wednesday, a mobile repository had been established to reach out to the people in dire need, and its operations would start in 7 days. He announced that coordinated services had been initiated for dissemination of disasters epidemiological susceptibilities and pandemic outbreak (DESPO) alerts.

The chancellor emeritus of Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia and the UN KAKHTAH DRR Multiversity, Justice (retd) Dr. S. S. Paru L.L.D., has urged the world leaders to pay attention to what has been stated by the UN chief, and emphasised, during his visit to Pakistan. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Sept 9 that Pakistan was paying the price of climate change, and the global community should extend massive and urgent financial support to the country. He said that he was not asking the industrialist countries to show generosity, but to do justice, as they were responsible for the pollution, which caused devastation in Pakistan.

The UN KAKHTAH repository statement said that its mobile facility would especially focus on the disabled caught in the devastating floods, and the displaced disabled persons. The repository would offer its specialised services and strategy for disability prevention in the unborn as well as the newly-born babies. Another area of focus would be protection and welfare of pregnant women, and measures in perspective of child retardation risk assessment (CRRA) as well as child retardation risk minimisation (CRRM).

The UN KAKHTAH repositories got their title-ovations through first letters of Names of two institutional entities and two individuals, including Kofi Annan (former UN Secretary General), Helen Keller Intl., Tzu-chi Intl., and Aurangzeb Hafi.

The UN KAKHTAH mobile repository is the first of its kind, which had already become functional on last Sunday, under the personal directions and direct supervision of Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, who has long been working for the disaster risk reduction services of the UN.

Prof. Dr Aurangzeb Hafi's DESPO appraisals have already warned that unprecedented rains and torrential flooding had left over 6.4 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Of them are 3.1 million children, and nearly 650,000 pregnant women.