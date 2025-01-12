Kalam Jeep Rally to promote adventure tourism in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A thrilling jeep rally, organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Upper Swat Development Authority, Frontier 4x4 Club and Pakistan Army, was kicked off in Kalam on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the event featured competitions across four categories: Zero to 2500cc, 2500cc and above, vintage vehicles and a special ladies category.

A convoy of over 50 jeeps has already arrived in Kalam, under the supervision of KPCTA and Frontier 4x4 Club, setting the stage for an exciting adventure.

Organizers highlighted that the rally aims to boost winter and adventure tourism in the region.

They also emphasized the successful organization of past events, including ice hockey, curling, and speed skating competitions at Shandur Top, as part of ongoing efforts to promote the province’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

Kalam has become a key destination for summer and winter tourism, attracting visitors keen to experience its snowfall and breathtaking scenery.

The provincial government’s initiatives have significantly increased tourist activity, with over 20 million visitors recorded last year. This year is expected to surpass that milestone, further establishing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a hub for tourism and adventure sports.