Kalam Receives 24 Inches Of Snowfall
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The weather in Kalam valley of Swat became extremely cold on Monday after 24 inches of snowfall and 55mm rain was recorded in this scenic resort of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the Met Office, 55-millimeter rain each was recorded in Said Sharif and Kalam in Swat while 24 inches of snowfall was recorded during the last 24 hours in Kalam.
The Met Office further informed that Malam Jabba received 18 inches of snowfall while Drosh received 2 inches and Chitral and Dir Upper received 0.8 inches of snowfall.
The rainfall recorded in other parts of the province was 41mm in Mardan, 32mm in Cherat, 30mm in Drosh, 28mm in Landikotal, 25mm in Parachinar, 21mm in Chital and 14mm in Bannu.
APP/vak
