Open Menu

Kalam Receives 24 Inches Of Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Kalam receives 24 inches of snowfall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The weather in Kalam valley of Swat became extremely cold on Monday after 24 inches of snowfall and 55mm rain was recorded in this scenic resort of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Met Office, 55-millimeter rain each was recorded in Said Sharif and Kalam in Swat while 24 inches of snowfall was recorded during the last 24 hours in Kalam.

The Met Office further informed that Malam Jabba received 18 inches of snowfall while Drosh received 2 inches and Chitral and Dir Upper received 0.8 inches of snowfall.

The rainfall recorded in other parts of the province was 41mm in Mardan, 32mm in Cherat, 30mm in Drosh, 28mm in Landikotal, 25mm in Parachinar, 21mm in Chital and 14mm in Bannu.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Weather Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Parachinar Mardan Chitral Dir Upper

Recent Stories

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three ..

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders

3 minutes ago
 IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan