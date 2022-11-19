UrduPoint.com

Kalar Syedan Police Arrests Accused Involved In Looting Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Kalar Syedan Police arrests accused involved in looting women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Kalar Syedan Police Station team on Saturday arrested the accused involved in looting women by pulling out their earrings leaving them injured and traumatized.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the Police had also recovered four gold earrings, cash of Rs 10,000 and a weapon used in the crime.

During the course of action, Kalar Syedan police held the accused Asad alias Ichhu.

According to the initial report, the accused used to ask women for water and when he found them alone, he used to pull the earrings from their ears and run away.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari had given the task to SP Saddar to arrest the accused.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokar appreciated the performance of the police team who had traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him.

He said that violence against women could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"Zero tolerance policy on crimes against women will be ensured," he added.

