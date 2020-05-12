UrduPoint.com
Kalash Community To Celebrate Chilam Joshi Festival With Simplicity Due To Coroavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:36 PM

Kalash community to celebrate Chilam Joshi festival with simplicity due to coroavirus

The Kalash community of Chiltral district has decided to celebrate its annual Chilam Joshi festival this year with simplicity due to prevailing cornovirus pandemic situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Kalash community of Chiltral district has decided to celebrate its annual Chilam Joshi festival this year with simplicity due to prevailing cornovirus pandemic situation.

According to a news release issued here by Tourism Department, the decision has been taken during a meeting between elders of Kalash community and Deputy Commissioner of Lower Chitral District.

In the meeting, it was also decided that no outsider would be allowed to visit Chitral for participation in the festival.

It was also decided that Kalash community would only perform its religious rituals during the festival by following corona prevention SOPs.

It merits to mention here that Chilam Joshi was a four day festival being celebrated in the mid of May to celebrate beginning of summer season and for giving a message of peace to the world community.

Due to disruption of annual Kalash festival, the hotel industry in Chitral is also facing sever financial slump.

There are around 40 hotels in Kalash valley whose earning and profit totally depends on extending hospitality to visitors.

Due to prevailing pandemic of COVID-19, no visitor is allowed to visit the valley because of travel ban inflicting serious financial losses on hotel industry besides hundred of people associated with it.

