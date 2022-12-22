PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Kailash community's colourful 15-days annual winter festival of Chawmoss ended amid great funfair at Bumburet Valley on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) illuminated the valley through lights and informative and indicative sign board at different locations.

The authority left no stone unturned to provide the best facilities to the visiting tourists to enjoy the multi-coloured traditional displays of their ancient culture and performances of locals in the festival, simultaneously held in three valleys of Kailash.

On the final day, members of the ancient tribes, old and young men, women and children sang and danced to their folk tunes to welcome the New Year.

The main winter event of Chawmoss has simultaneously been celebrated in the valleys of Rumbur, Birir and Bumburet valleys.

The people of the exotic religion exchanged fruit, vegetables, flowers and dried fruits with vows to forge love, peace, friendship, and fraternity among themselves.

Earlier, children had cleaned the holy place of Kailash with pine twigs before holding the annual great bonfire. Children, considered a sign of continuity of life, dressed in colourful dresses darted about the village receiving gifts of fresh fruits.

As part of their religious customs, the Kailash men and women sang songs and performed folk dance to the beat of drums. Teenagers wearing animal hides and masks enthralled the audience with their performances.

During the festival, Kailash men and women perform folk dances in honour of their God Balimain, who is believed to visit Kailash during the time of the festival.