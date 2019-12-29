Kalash girl dreams to be a TV newscaster

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Reshman wants to be the first girl from Kalash Valley of Chitral to become a newscaster and narrate news on tv while wearing traditional Kalash dress.

Talking to APP here Sunday, Reshman said it is her childhood dream to become a newscaster. The people of Kalash are famous world over because of their unique culture, dresses, traditions and activities, certainly it does not match anywhere in the world. Now a girl from Kalash has come forward with a wish to become a TV newscaster.

Reshman belongs to Anish village of Kalash Valley where there is no school or college for girls. Like other girls of the area, she also faced a lot of difficulties in getting education. She took admission if Government Girls Degree College in Chitral City and passed the BS Exam after hard work.

Reshman said whenever she sees a female newscaster on TV, she also aspires to become a newscaster and do her parody as well to be like her. She said that she loves news media and is hopeful that her dream would come true one day.

Reshman said although people of her tribe are famous world over for their unique culture and traditions and their peace-loving nature, but no girl from the valley has managed to get into broadcast media.

When this scribe contacted Reshman's sister and cousin, they disclosed that Reshman has a great passion to join news media and they like when she goes for parody of prominent newscaster.

"Her parody is similar to that of the actual newscaster on various TV channels but she likes to be part of the Pakistan Television newscaster team, wearing traditional Kalashah dress," they added.

"We are praying for her and our good wishes are with Resman to attain success and her dream come true one day", Reshman sister and cousin further added.

They said they also wish success for Reshman in the media and want to see her narrating news telecast soon. They said even no male member of Kalash community has managed to become a newscaster and it will be a challenge for Reshman to materialize her dream into a reality. They said if Reshman succeeded in accomplishing her mission, she will be the first girl from the tribe to become a newscaster. They said they hope that news channels will come up with an offer to Reshman to become a newscaster.

Reshman said she has got full support from her family to materialize her dream of becoming a successful newscaster.

Reshman said she will see if any news channel offers her the post of newscaster and she is ready to give audition to any of the news channel. She said she will also apply for the same position if she saw any opportunity.

