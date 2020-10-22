UrduPoint.com
Kalash Marriage Act To Tabled In KP Assembly By January Next Year: Wazirzada

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:27 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Government was working to finalize a draft of Kalash Marriage Act to be presented before the provincial assembly for approval by January next year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Government was working to finalize a draft of Kalash Marriage Act to be presented before the provincial assembly for approval by January next year.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs, Wazirzada told APP that presently total population of Kalash community in Chitral was around 4000 people and marriages were performed according to religious beliefs, customs and tradition without any proper legal procedures and documentation which create many issues for women and families.

He said that Kalash Marriage Act would resolve issues pertaining to marriages, divorce and inheritance according to religious beliefs and customs of the Kalash community.

Presently, courts refer issues pertaining to marriages,inheritance etc to local Jirga for settlement but problems arises when both parties involved to dispute disagree to accept jirga decision.

" There is no concept of forced marriages in Kalash community", he added.

He said this act would provide legal cover to local tradition and customary laws, Kalash was separate religion like Hinduism and Christianity and their was dire need to introduce marriage act for Kalash community.

Wazirzada said that provincial government was committed to resolve issues of minorities and also allocated job quota for minorities community.

He said that Kalash culture was preserved due to harmony between local people.

He appreciated government steps like establishment of Kalash Development Authority for preservation of thousands year old culture and heritage.

