Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Council of World Religions – Faith Friends has expressed great joy over the submission of the Kalash Marriage Bill to the Provincial Cabinet Committee, calling it a historic milestone in Pakistan's history.

This bill legally recognizes the religious and cultural identity of the Kalash community and introduces a formal system for registration of marriages in accordance with their traditional values and religious principles, observed the organization office bearers.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the leadership of the Pakistan Council of World Religions – Faith Friends stated that this journey began in 2018, when, upon the request of the Kalash community leader and Chief Minister’s Focal Person on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Sahib, the Council initiated a comprehensive research project in collaboration with him.

The study revealed that the lack of formal marriage registration was causing serious social and legal challenges for the Kalash community.

Since then, the Council’s top leadership including Chairman Qari Roohullah Madni, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz Peters, Prof Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Allama Fakhar ul Hassan Kararvi, Haroon Sarab Diyal, Reverend Joseph John and Saima Mehboob worked closely with Wazir Zada Sahib, Minority MPA Baba Ji Gurpal, and various government departments.

The Council’s team made several visits to Chitral, conducted consultative meetings with Kalash Qazis (religious leaders), representatives, and lawyers, and played a vital role in drafting the bill.

On this historic occasion, the Council extends its gratitude and congratulations to the Law Department, Local Government Department, and the Kalash community's qazis and legal experts for their longstanding support.

The institutional role of Tariq Javed, Commissioner of NCHR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Director Rizwanullah Shah is also highly commendable.

The Pakistan Council of World Religions – Faith Friends believes this legislation will not only provide constitutional and legal protection to the social and cultural rights of the Kalash community but also significantly enhance interfaith harmony, pluralism, and mutual respect in Pakistan.

The Council urges the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all stakeholders to ensure swift passage of this bill through the Provincial Assembly so that the Kalash community can finally receive the legal protection and recognition they have awaited for centuries.