UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kalash People Celebrate Savilakehari Event As Chawmoss Festival Going On

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:05 PM

Kalash people celebrate Savilakehari event as Chawmoss festival going on

The Kalash people in hilly Chitral district Tuesday celebrated Savilakehari event as part of the ongoing Chitirmas festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Kalash people in hilly Chitral district Tuesday celebrated Savilakehari event as part of the ongoing Chitirmas festival.

According to a press release issued here, this event is part and parcel of the Chawmoss or Chitirmas festival to mark the arrival of winter in the Rambur, Bamburet and Birrir valleys.

During Savilakehari festival, men, women and children wearing new and colourful clothes gather at a place and sing love songs for each other. They dance together and praise each other.

Young Kalash girls wear boys dresses and boys clad themselves in girls clothes and dance in chorus. They express their feelings for each other and announce their marriage.

The community has already celebrated Mandahek and Sharaberayak festivals. A great hustle and bustle was witnessed in Kalash valley as people are celebrating the ongoing Chawmoss festival with enthusiasm.

The people in Rambur, Bamburet and Birrir valleys seemed excited and happy with the celebration of every event as part of Chawmoss festival.

Men, women and children made various items and toy animals of wheat flour and distributed them as gifts.

They made toy animals like cows, markhor and symbols of their ancestors from the flour and baked them in the fire. These toy animals then placed in the sun.

A number of foreign tourists have reached Kalash valley to enjoy the event with the indigenous tribe.

The Chawmoss festival that began on December 7 would continue till 22th of the current month. The phase of bonfire competitions in the festival has already completed.

The Kalasha people arrange a number of events including bonfire competitions, Mandahek, Sharaberayak and Savilakehari to celebrate the festival with religious zeal and zest.

The festival is celebrated for the divine, the living and dead relatives, crops and the goats to be safeguarded, while the community, the village and the valley are purified prior to the coming year.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Marriage Chitral December Women Event From Wheat Singer Pakistan Limited Love

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

25 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

25 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn’s Musalla wins top award at World A ..

40 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Agreements to Stabilize S ..

12 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets

14 seconds ago

India's Strategic Posture and Implications for Str ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.