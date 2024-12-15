Kalash Valley Abuzz With 'Chomos Festival' Celebrations, Attracting Tourists: Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A report aired by ptv news channel revealed that the serene Kalash Valley is currently alive with festivities as the local Kalash community observes their traditional 'Chomos festival', a vibrant celebration marking the beginning of their New Year.
According to the report, the Chomos festival has become a major tourist attraction in recent years, drawing in visitors from all corners of the globe. Every year, countless visitors flock to the Kalash Valley, eager to witness and immerse themselves in the unique traditions of the Kalash tribe.
The report showcased the colorful processions, traditional music and dance performances that are an integral part of the festival.
It also highlighted the efforts of the local administration to promote the festival and provide facilities to the tourists, said a local.
Tashfeen Haider, Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture Department appreciated the festival, saying that the Chomos festival is a testament to the rich cultural diversity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
We are committed to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage, and the Chomos festival is an integral part of our efforts, he added.
Haider further added the festival is not only a celebration of the Kalash New Year but also a platform to showcase the unique traditions and customs of the Kalash people.
We are delighted to see tourists from all over the country and abroad participating in the festival and experiencing the warm hospitality of the Kalash community, he mentioned.
The historic Chomos festival, a 15-day celebration, is currently underway in the picturesque Kalash Valley, including the Chitral district, adding, this vibrant festival marks an important event in the Kalash Calendar, celebrating the winter solstice and the beginning of their New Year, he highlighted.
Furthermore, he said that the festival provides a platform for visitors to interact with the Kalash people, learn about their customs and traditions, and even participate in some of the festivities.
This cultural exchange helps to promote cross-cultural understanding and appreciation, and provides a unique and enriching experience for all involved, he added.
