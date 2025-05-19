Open Menu

Kalash Valley Celebrates 'Youm-e-Tashakur' To Honor Pakistan Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:28 PM

A thanksgiving ceremony was held at Government High School Romboor in Kalash Valley, Chitral on Monday, organized jointly by PPAF, GAP and Pakistan Army

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A thanksgiving ceremony was held at Government High School Romboor in Kalash Valley, Chitral on Monday, organized jointly by PPAF, GAP and Pakistan Army.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local residents, elders, students and military officials including Colonel Khurram Majeed and Major Mohd Syed.

Students presented cultural performances while community leaders and speakers praised the armed forces for their successful handling of recent aggression by India.

Attendees expressed unwavering support for the military, acknowledging their sacrifices for national security.

GAP Executive Director Babar Khan and school headmaster Mukhtar also attended the event which emphasized national unity and patriotism.

The ceremony concluded with participants renewing their commitment to stand with national institutions, carrying home messages of peace and solidarity.

The gathering served as a strong show of public support for Pakistan's defense forces while celebrating the unique cultural traditions of Kalash Valley.

